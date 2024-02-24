Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,742 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Gambling.com Group worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.42 million, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Gambling.com Group Limited has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

