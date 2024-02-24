Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,768 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $20,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 40.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 355,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.