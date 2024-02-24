Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 61,029 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $78,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

