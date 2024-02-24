Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564,424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Silgan by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.60 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

