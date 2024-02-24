Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,403 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.88% of eGain worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in eGain by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in eGain by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

