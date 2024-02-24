Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of EZCORP worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 28.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 664,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 104.5% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 503,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.8 %

EZPW stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.11. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

