Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,857 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $13,217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $14,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $176.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a PE ratio of 339.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $184.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

