Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 764,665 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 367.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.08%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

