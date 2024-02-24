Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 18,010 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 543.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,492 shares of company stock valued at $314,603 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Bandwidth Stock Down 4.1 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

