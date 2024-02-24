Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

WTS opened at $198.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average of $190.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

