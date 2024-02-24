Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Reduced by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,285,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,544,672,000 after acquiring an additional 443,004 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.32. 1,614,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $377.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

