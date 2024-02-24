Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 7%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.69. 158,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 831,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,618 shares of company stock valued at $956,621. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after purchasing an additional 479,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

