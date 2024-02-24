Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $35,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $163.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.07. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

