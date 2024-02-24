Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Stephens lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

WMS opened at $163.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $165.86.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

