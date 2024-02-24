Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $176.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a market cap of $282.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,785,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.