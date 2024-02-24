AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AECOM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,268,000 after buying an additional 112,357 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.