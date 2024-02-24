Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of AMTX opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aemetis by 66.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

