AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.53

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 422884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,412,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,330,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

