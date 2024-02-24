Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,071,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,618,000 after buying an additional 243,467 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $49.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

