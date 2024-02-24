Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by TD Securities to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$67.00 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.77. The company has a market cap of C$33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Insiders sold a total of 85,504 shares of company stock worth $6,219,142 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

