Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

ADC stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.10%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,582 shares of company stock worth $3,136,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

