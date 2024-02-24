Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

