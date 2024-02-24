Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,674,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 182,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

