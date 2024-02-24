Algert Global LLC Acquires 16,362 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of GitLab worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 0.5 %

GitLab stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

View Our Latest Report on GTLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.