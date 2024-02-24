Algert Global LLC Acquires 26,813 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 139.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Blackbaud worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 57.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Blackbaud by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Blackbaud by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLKB opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,287.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

