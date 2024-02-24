Algert Global LLC Buys 35,347 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,347 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Calix by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

