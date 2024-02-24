Algert Global LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 354.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZTA. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Azenta Trading Down 0.0 %

Azenta stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

