Algert Global LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,744 shares of company stock worth $5,449,632. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.