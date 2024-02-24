Algert Global LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.20% of Delek US worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 1,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock worth $151,945. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

