Algert Global LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.16% of CVB Financial worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.39 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

