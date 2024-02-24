Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WAL opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

