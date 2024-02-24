Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $63.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

