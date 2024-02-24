Algert Global LLC Purchases 26,376 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.34% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

