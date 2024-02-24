Algert Global LLC Purchases 4,507 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.14% of LGI Homes worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $1,234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 264,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.19. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Insider Activity

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

