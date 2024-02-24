Algert Global LLC Raises Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $222.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.49. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $224.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,899 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

