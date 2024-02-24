Algert Global LLC Sells 118,559 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,559 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 163,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $390,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 39.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 74.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

