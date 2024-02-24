Algert Global LLC Sells 24,260 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exponent by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Exponent by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,880,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

