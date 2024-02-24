Algert Global LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 161,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.24% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

AMLX opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

