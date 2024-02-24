Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALYA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Alithya Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.03.

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$167.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.95.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

