Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 164722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.