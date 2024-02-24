Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

