Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average of $177.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

