Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Altus Group Price Performance

AIF stock opened at C$50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,667.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.35.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In other news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

