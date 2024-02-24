Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,768,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,031 shares.The stock last traded at $27.93 and had previously closed at $27.70.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAM. B. Riley lowered shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 2,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

