AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

