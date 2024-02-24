Amcor plc to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.19 (ASX:AMC)

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Amcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

