American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.45. 2,766,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,950. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

