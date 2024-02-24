American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $214.56. 2,617,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,891. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $216.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.