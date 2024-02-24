American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.06.

AIG opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,388,000 after buying an additional 342,237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

