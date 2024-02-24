American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,258,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,701 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Software worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Software by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 395,826 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth $4,195,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 941.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 287,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 32.4% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 208,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $391.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

American Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

